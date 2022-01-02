Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €98.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.86 ($116.88).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €88.49 ($100.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.