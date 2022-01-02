Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Barloworld stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Barloworld has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Barloworld alerts:

BRRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec raised Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.