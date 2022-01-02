bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Reaches $24.55

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $24.55 or 0.00051603 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $441,873.05 and approximately $205,577.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005336 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.