Balancer Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Balancer has a market cap of $135.52 million and $37.23 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $19.52 or 0.00041326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

