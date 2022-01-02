B. Riley Comments on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

DHC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 830,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.