AXS Investments LLC Sells 827 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $463.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

