AXS Investments LLC Sells 4,599 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $329.01 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

