AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.