AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,707,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.