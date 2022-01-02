AXS Investments LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 629,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.