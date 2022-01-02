AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.88.

NYSE:AVB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $254.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

