Autonio (NIOX) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $120,643.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.48 or 0.07867813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.96 or 0.99593911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

