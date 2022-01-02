Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.03 and its 200 day moving average is $297.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $9,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

