AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.71.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.70. The company had a trading volume of 111,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.62 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

