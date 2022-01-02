AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

