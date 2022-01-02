Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $96,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 27.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.