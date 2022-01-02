Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 247 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.59 and its 200 day moving average is $251.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $1,960,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

