Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,638 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

