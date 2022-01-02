ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,144 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

