ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

