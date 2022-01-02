ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

