Argus Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $88.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective increased by Argus from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $78.33.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AECOM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

