Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $86.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

ARES traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. 447,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.