APYSwap Price Tops $0.14 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $24,786.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.49 or 0.07868876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.10 or 0.99814460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

