APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.00 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $15.00 million and $153,326.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.72 or 0.08044180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.89 or 1.00034709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007464 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,060,790 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.