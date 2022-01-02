Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

NYSE:APTV opened at $164.95 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.68.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

