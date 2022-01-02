ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $72.48 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.09 or 0.07904417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.98 or 0.99955500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

