ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $72.48 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.09 or 0.07904417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.98 or 0.99955500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

