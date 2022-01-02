Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up to $47.95

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.95, but opened at $48.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

