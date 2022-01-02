ankrETH (aEth) Price Reaches $3,519.63 on Major Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ankrETH has a total market cap of $103.23 million and $4,979.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for $3,519.63 or 0.07492632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005246 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

