Analyzing Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 9.15 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.14 ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 5.57 $234.20 million $1.53 44.39

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit Wireless Technologies and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 ON Semiconductor 1 7 19 1 2.71

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 313.67%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $58.94, indicating a potential downside of 13.23%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62% ON Semiconductor 10.61% 25.19% 10.96%

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was fou

