Analyzing Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Smartsheet alerts:

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smartsheet and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $385.51 million 25.46 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -66.20 Progress Software $442.15 million 4.79 $79.72 million $1.81 26.67

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smartsheet and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75 Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Smartsheet currently has a consensus target price of $87.86, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Volatility & Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74% Progress Software 15.80% 41.16% 13.12%

Summary

Progress Software beats Smartsheet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.