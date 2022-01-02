Analyzing Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI) and Its Competitors

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ: RMBI) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Richmond Mutual Bancorporation to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors 2156 8990 7278 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million $10.02 million 17.07 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.34

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation rivals beat Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

