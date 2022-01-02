Analyzing Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provident Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.42% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Provident Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.10 $7.56 million $1.16 14.25 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.66 $5.36 million $1.57 12.94

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

