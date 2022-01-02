Analyzing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 4 2 0 2.14

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 83.33%. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.75 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -1.09 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 3.03 $3.39 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical. The GMK Group segment includes main mining, processing and metallurgy operations as well as transport services, energy, repair and maintenance services located in Taimyr Peninsula. The South Cluster segment includes certain ore mining and processing operations located in Taimyr Peninsula. The KGMK Group segment includes mining and metallurgy operations, energy, exploration activities located in Kola Peninsula. The NN Harjavalta segment includes refinery operations located in Finland. The GRK Bystrinskoye segment includes ore mining and processing operations located in the Zabaikalsky region of the Russian Federation. The Other Mining segment engages in in metal mining and processing joint operations of nkomati nickel mine. The Other Non-Metallurgical segment deals with metal and other trading, supply chain management, transport services, energy and utility, research,

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.