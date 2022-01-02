Analysts Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $52.82

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 589,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,139. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

