Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $39.63

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

IPG stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,135. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $7,846,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $297,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

