Analysts Set The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Price Target at $268.33

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

A number of research firms have commented on DDRLF. SEB Equities raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock remained flat at $$35.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

