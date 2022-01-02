Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $23.00

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 1,272,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,170. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

