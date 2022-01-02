Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $23.00

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 1,272,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,170. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
