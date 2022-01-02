Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT at $27.13

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,630 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 1,587,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,634. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.