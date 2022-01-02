Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Target Price at C$3.02

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

