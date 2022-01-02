Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $171.60

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.87. 105,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $122.99 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.