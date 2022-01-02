Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Price Target at $58.90

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

