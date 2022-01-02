Analysts Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $55.67

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,709,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.35 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

