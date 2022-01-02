Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 40.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 884,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

