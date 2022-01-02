Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.80 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $263.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

