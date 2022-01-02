Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $51.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.51 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $186.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $188.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $261.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 324,372 shares of company stock worth $23,911,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $9,935,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safehold by 122.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 101,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

