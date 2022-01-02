Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.57 million and the lowest is $440,000.00. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $20.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $75,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,333 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

