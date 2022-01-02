Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ciena reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. 704,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

