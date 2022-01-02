Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

BLDE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $17,528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

